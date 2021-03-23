AHL Role is Latest Dream Job for Hayley Moore in Her Hockey Career

Hayley Moore has been a part of hockey at nearly every level, starting as a player on boys’ teams growing up. As a younger player, she watched her father volunteer his time with Massachusetts Hockey and USA Hockey.

“I just always saw the work that he did behind the scenes, which I think is one reason I love working in operations, because I just had so much appreciating for what he did to help provide me with opportunity along the way,” Moore said.

Moore joined the American Hockey League Feb. 8 in her new role as vice president, hockey operations.