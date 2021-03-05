Join The Hockey Day In America Celebration On Sunday

NBC's Hockey Day In America is bringing hockey fans across the United States an NHL quadrupleheader on Sunday (March 7) with games broadcast on both NBC and NBCSN.

First, at 12 p.m. ET Anders Lee and the New York Islanders take on Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres on NBC. Then, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, Ryan McDonagh and the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning will face-off against Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks.

At 5 p.m. ET Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins play host to Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils on NBCSN.



The nightcap on NBCSN features red-hot Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers taking on Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Throughout the day, several guests and storylines surrounding the celebration of the sport in the U.S. will be featured, including an interview with Pat Kelleher, USA Hockey's executive director, during the second intermission of the Devils-Bruins matchup.

Be sure to tune in and celebrate the greatest sport in the world with the American hockey family!