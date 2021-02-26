Game On: Empowering Women in Hockey Together Concludes

Sharing Best Practices & Successes- Katie Holmgren, USA Hockey’s director of program services, & Association Guests

No matter if you’re starting to establish a girls hockey program or have an existing program, it’s crucial to continue to face challenges and ultimately push for growth.

“Treat it [a girls hockey program] like a business,” said Lyndsey Fry, associated with the Arizona Coyotes. “You have to always be evolving. Never become complacent.”

While many youth programs are coed, it’s important to acknowledge this can retain female participation to the point where these athletes can experience an all-girls team at the 16U or 19U level. That doesn’t mean a coed team should be the only answer. Find the opportunities for collaboration within your local rink to help better establish a girls program.

“Sometimes a prominently male program is in the rink, but that doesn’t mean they own the rink,” said Kimberly Weiss, associated with the Washington Pride. “So find a way to work together to grow your girls program.”

Panel Discussion with Kathyrm Tappen, NBC Sports analyst, and Olympians Cammi Granato & Angela Ruggiero

In the last few years, there have been many strides for women in sports and hockey. But during this time of COVID, concerns exist around how to keep people engaged and the game moving forward. The best solution is to simply remain engaged. This could include doing something as easy as following your favorite female athletes on social media or by consistently listening to a women’s sports podcast.

“The momentum is here…it’s going to change the entire landscape of hockey. Most women thought they had to take roles in women’s hockey. That’s been blown away,” said Granato. “Women can apply, and should apply, to roles within men’s hockey.”

The focus and need for sports hasn’t been as crucial or as necessary as it is now—especially in the girls and women’s game.

“We learn about life through sport…it’s so self-evident,” said Ruggerio. “The confidence and the application you get from the ice can be applied elsewhere.”