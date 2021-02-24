Q&A with Florida Panthers Assistant GM Brett Peterson

BP: I knew that my makeup was kind of destined to be in sports business. I think I always wanted that passion to kind of grow and take me wherever it needed to take me. When I got involved in sports business, it’s like wow, that would be unbelievable, but because it had never happened before, I was never under any preconceived notions that it would happen. So, I guess I couldn’t say that I started this to definitely [join a] front office. It was in the back of my mind. But it also is of one of the things I’m excited where now it doesn’t have to be in the back of somebody’s mind that looks like me. It can be in the front of their mind, so kind of changing that perception is really exciting.

USAH: What steered you into sports management?

BP: When I was playing, pretty much every team I was on in the AHL and ECHL, I was always the union representative. I learned about the business side of the game as well as how it pertains to players in general. I took it one step at a time and took the opportunities that were available to me. Over time, I pieced together a unique, different skillset from being a player and having a little bit of negotiation and union-related matters. I had knowledge of other things that I otherwise wouldn’t have.

USAH: What are your future career goals?

BP: I always tell players I help and people in general to make sure you stay in your moment. Every day my Apple Watch clicks open and says remember when you wanted what you have right now. I try not to look too far in the future. Right now, I want to just be the best possible assistant general manager that I can be. And then we’ll see where that takes us.

USAH: What advice would you give kids who want to make a career in hockey, specifically as a member of a front office?

BP: Learn as much as you can. Take a 360-degree approach and try to learn everything, so you’re familiar with everything. I’ve been so lucky to surround myself with fantastic people. I always wanted to be around better people than me and hope that some of that rubs off. I’m not here at this point without great relationships, working with unbelievable people … people who challenged me to be better, and I think that’s the biggest thing. Be a teammate. Be willing to hear criticisms. Be willing to learn. Be willing to step outside of your comfort zone and do something that might benefit someone else.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.

Photos from NHL