Day One of Game On: Empowering Women in Hockey Together

USA Hockey’s virtual leadership summit, Game On: Empowering Women in Hockey Together, kicked-off with seven influential speakers and more than 220 attendees tuning in from across the country.

With a focus on current and future leaders in youth hockey, the topics covered in the summit’s first day educated the participants on what elements make a strong leader, the importance of molding an athlete’s competence and confidence, how to effectively communicate and build a strong team, and strategic ways to market women’s sports.

Each presentation, panel discussion and breakout session were rooted in applying this information and these skills at the grassroots levels of the game, no matter what role someone holds.