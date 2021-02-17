Des Moines Buccaneers Expanding Hockey Opportunities in Iowa

It would be easy to write a story around the premise ‘if you build it, they will come’ regarding the importance of American hockey and the state of Iowa. But Kevin Costner’s famous line in Field of Dreams doesn’t quite do service to the more than four decades of rich hockey history in the Hawkeye state.

Iowa is home to five United States Hockey League member clubs, the nation’s top tier junior hockey programs. Each team, unique with its own history and traditions, has for decades played home to future NHL and NCAA Division I talent for 16 through 20-year-old hockey players.

The Des Moines Buccaneers are one of the most historic USHL clubs, beginning operations in the league’s second season in 1980-81. The team has played at the same arena since that first season, more than 40 years ago.

Fueled by a hockey-crazed town, and new ownership, the Buccaneers recently announced plans to build a new facility at the Merle Hay Mall, still in the passionate community of Urbandale just outside of Des Moines city limits.