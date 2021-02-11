USA Hockey to Stage Virtual Leadership Summit Feb. 19 and Feb. 26

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey will host a virtual leadership summit entitled Game On: Empowering Women in Hockey Together, Friday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 26.

The event, intended for current and future leaders in youth hockey, will provide attendees an introspective look at how leadership can develop positive team dynamics and skills to apply at the grassroots level.



The summit schedule includes a combination of discussions and breakout sessions covering topics for how to improve leadership competence, confidence maintenance, network expansion and game growth.