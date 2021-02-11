Brian Riley Reflects on Family’s 1,000th Win at Army West Point

It was a moment seven decades in the making for Army West Point men’s hockey coach Brian Riley and his family.

It was no ordinary victory when Riley led the Black Knights to a two-goal road win against American International in January. The victory was the 1,000th combined win for the Riley family, whose long, storied legacy of leading the Army hockey program stretches back to the 1950s.

“It’s not really about the 1,000 wins, but more about the 70 years the Riley family has had the honor and privilege of coaching here at West Point,” Brian Riley said. “My first thought was my dad and my brother, obviously because they spent a lot of time at West Point, but I also thought about all of the relationships that we’ve been able to make during these 70 years.”

There have only been three men’s hockey coaches at Army in the past 70 years.

Riley’s father, Jack, started the legacy in 1951 when West Point football coach and athletic director Earl “Red” Blaik hired him as the 14th men’s hockey coach in program history.

“[Blaik] convinced my dad to talk to him about the job,” Brian Riley recalled. “My dad told him that he would do it for a year, and then one year turned into 36. But I think that allowed my mom and dad to raise a family here, so naturally, there’s four boys and a girl just living at the rink all the time. Being around hockey so much and watching my dad, it was probably inevitable that some of us were going to get into it.”