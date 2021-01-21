The Gold Medal Mindset: Process vs. Results

Over the holidays, a collection of the best under-20 hockey players in the world gathered in Edmonton, Alberta, for the IIHF World Junior Championship. In a stunning display of skill and teamwork, Team USA took home the gold, topping Canada, 2-0, in the championship game.

While the result may have been surprising to some prognosticators outside of USA Hockey – Canada’s squad was comprised entirely of first-round NHL draft picks – it is another indication of how the long-term process behind the American Development Model is having a positive effect on our players.

Flint Doungchak, Pacific District Coach-in-Chief for USA Hockey, talked about results versus process before the gold medal game.

“That week is a culmination of the results-based mindset because everybody gets excited about the chance to win a gold medal,” Doungchak said. “Whatever happens, win or lose, it doesn’t mean we’re doing a good job or bad job in our player development. The way to measure that “good job” when it comes to development is, ‘Have we maximized the individuals so that they can achieve their best capabilities at this point in time and over their lifetime?’”