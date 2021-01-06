Enter The Future Goals Virtual Science Fair

Calling all hockey players — the NHL and NHLPA are asking you to put your hockey and STEM skills to the test with the Future Goals Virtual Science Fair. Imagine how STEM can enhance the game experience in three creative categories: Virtual Fan Engagement, Sustainability and Technology/Innovation.

If your idea scores, you could take home an exciting NHL® STEM-At-Home Prize (valued at $1,500) full of tech to help bring your big innovations to life!

Students in grades 4th-8th (via their parents or legal guardians) can submit their project between now and January 15th, 2021. Winners will be notified and announced by March 15, 2021.

Learn more and enter here!