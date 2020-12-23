Favorite USA Hockey Stories From 2020

This year included continued work to be more intentional with efforts related to the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion. One of the initiatives launched — and that will be on-going — was cultural competency training and education for USA Hockey staff and volunteer leaders to further efforts around creating a more welcoming environment throughout the sport.

During the USA Hockey Annual Congress in June, RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) conducted an interactive workshop for volunteers from across the country. In addition, a special conversation for attendees around Race & Equity and the Way Forward took place and featured USA Hockey Executive Director, Pat Kelleher; players J.T. Brown (Iowa Wild), Blake Wheeler (Winnipeg Jets) and Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes); Anson Carter, former NHL player and current NBC Sports analyst; Kim Davis, executive vice president of the NHL; Stephanie Jackson, director of diversity and inclusion for USA Hockey; and Bill Proudman, CEO of White Men as Full Diversity Partners.

Storytelling continues to be a priority to showcase efforts happening in and around diversity, equity and inclusion and one of our favorites this year was USA Hockey Magazine's cover story featuring Blake Bolden. The story, titled "Emboldened", highlights how Bolden is helping create a new blueprint for women and diversity in hockey.