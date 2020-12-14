USA Hockey Celebrating 10 Years Of The Hockey IntelliGym

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hockey IntelliGym – a revolutionary software training program developed by USA Hockey and Applied Cognitive Engineering to improve hockey sense – the Hockey IntelliGym is offering 25 percent off 6 and 12-month subscriptions through the end of 2020.

Since its introduction, the Hockey IntelliGym has helped more than 50,000 hockey players improve their game and achieve their hockey goals at whatever level they play.

“We’re focused on safety and development at USA Hockey and the Hockey IntelliGym incorporates all of that,” said Ken Martel, technical director of the American Development Model for USA Hockey. “The cognitive training provided through the Hockey IntelliGym is unique and gives players a different kind of opportunity to help their development.”

“We’re certainly proud to work with USA Hockey in developing a product that is the first of its kind,” said Danny Dankner, chief executive officer of Applied Cognitive Engineering. “Having the ability to positively affect your game away from the rink is always important, but particularly during the times we’re all living through. It’s been fun to see the impact the Hockey IntelliGym has had on players’ on-ice performance during these first 10 years, which frankly have exceeded our expectations.”

To date, players within USA Hockey have completed more than 2.6 million IntelliGym sessions, with more than 180 players going on to play for a U.S. National Team.