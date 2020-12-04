Q&A with Hershey Bears Video Coach Emily Engel-Natzke

USAHockey.com: How did you get into coaching?

Emily Engel-Natzke: I grew up playing hockey from middle school basically up until college where I played club hockey.

I was really lucky to be around some great coaches in high school and also at the University of Colorado for club hockey. I think that maybe got the itch going a little bit.

I just love the game. I love seeing it progress. I kind of developed an interest for it over time.

USAH: How about the video side of coaching? Is that something you knew you wanted to get into, or did it just evolve from other duties?

EE: It definitely evolved. I got my bachelor’s degree in film production, but that was more movies and TV. Because I had always loved sports, I really wanted to try and put those two together.

I really didn’t know this job existed before I graduated college. I was lucky enough to get to go to the World University Games as a video coordinator for the U.S. women’s team. That’s kind of where I figured out that this was something I wanted to make a career out of.

USAH: What are you most excited about in your new role with the Hershey Bears?

EE: It’s a lot more games than we were used to in the NCAA. It’s the new challenge that I’m most excited about.

It’s a little different workflow. It’s a little more video heavy, which is something I really like to do. It’s a little different, but I’m excited for it.