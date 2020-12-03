Young Official Brayden Brotherton Inspiring Others to Earn the Badge

When Todd Bell began taking his son Brayden Brotherton to Columbus Blue Jackets games, he noticed the boy was watching the referee and other officials as much as the players.

This didn’t come as a big surprise to Todd, who umpired youth baseball games for over 20 years. Brayden, a winger and goalie for the Columbus Ice Hockey Club (CIHC) Eagles 12U team, would analyze calls made during games, both as a player and a spectator.

“When he would play, he would complain about a call or non-call,” said Todd. “I would literally say to him, ‘If you think you would be a better official or know the rules, why don’t you do it yourself?’”

This past summer, Brayden decided to take his father’s advice. Another Eagles player had gone through the certification process, so Todd got in touch with the boy’s dad. He then reached out to USA Hockey and received the information needed to get started.