On #GivingTuesday Give Hockey

Giving Tuesday is a dedicated day for generosity in hopes to transform communities. For this year’s celebration, we’re encouraging our hockey family to spread the joy of our sport to as many as possible by giving to The USA Hockey Foundation. Your support will provide invaluable assistance in providing more accessibility to the game through an array of grants and programs supporting all levels of play.
No matter how much you donate, a contribution to The USA Hockey Foundation helps further strengthen American hockey. When giving to the foundation, you are helping hockey in the form of grants and programming such as the Disabled Hockey Fund, the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund, the Friends of Women’s Hockey Fund, and many more. These donations impact players from across the country of all ages, genders, and skill level.
In response to the challenging times across the country, The USA Hockey Foundation established the Membership Relief Fund to help families suffering from financial hardship by covering the cost of their child’s USA Hockey membership. A donation of $46 will help a young, aspiring hockey player jump back on the ice and reunite with their friends, teammates, and coaches.
From exclusive signed Team USA gear to a fully catered suite for a LA Kings game, the Raise the Flag Auction has an assortment of items and experiences to bid on for a good cause. With a goal of $100,000, all proceeds from the auction will support USA Hockey’s efforts in preparation for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. You can bid on the perfect gift for yourself or someone else while also furthering Olympic and Paralympic dreams.
As an enrolled charitable organization on AmazonSmile, The USA Hockey Foundation is eligible to receive a 0.5% donation from Amazon with every purchase made. When shopping on Amazon, designate your charity of choice here as The USA Hockey Foundation and for no extra cost to you, every qualified purchase will help continue the significant efforts to grow hockey.