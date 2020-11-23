Spread Some Hockey Holiday Cheer

With a big part of the holiday season centered around giving and helping others, we wanted to share four meaningful ways to help the hockey community by contributing to The USA Hockey Foundation. Your support will provide invaluable assistance in providing more accessibility to the game through a variety of grants and programs supporting all levels of the game.
From exclusive signed Team USA gear to a fully catered suite for a LA Kings game, the Raise the Flag Auction has an assortment of items and experiences to bid on for a good cause. With a goal of $100,000, all proceeds from the auction will support USA Hockey’s efforts in preparation for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. You can bid on the perfect gift for yourself or someone else while also furthering Olympic and Paralympic dreams.
In response to the challenging times across the country, The USA Hockey Foundation established the Membership Relief Fund to help financially impacted families by covering the cost of their child’s USA Hockey membership. A donation of $46 will help a young, aspiring hockey player jump back on the ice and reunite with their friends, teammates, and coaches.
As an enrolled charitable organization on AmazonSmile, USA Hockey is eligible to receive a 0.5% donation from Amazon with every purchase made. When shopping on Amazon, designate your charity of choice here as USA Hockey and for no extra cost to you, every qualified purchase will help continue the significant efforts to grow hockey.
No matter how much you donate, a contribution to The USA Hockey Foundation’s general fund helps further strengthen American hockey. In the form of grants and programming, the general fund supports the growth of the game in six major areas: participation, opportunity, safety, player development, education, and commemoration. These donations impact players from across the country of all ages, genders, and skill level.