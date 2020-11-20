Thousands Try Hockey for First Time

Certified volunteers and coaches put on the events, and host sites typically provide equipment for children to borrow.

“Because of the pandemic, we had limited sites this year with fewer participants, but for those that did participate, the smiles on the faces of kids and families were as heart-warming as ever,” said Kevin Erlenbach, assistant executive director for membership at USA Hockey. “Hockey provides so many positive benefits, including contributing to physical, social and mental well-being, and it’s always fun to share those benefits with new families.”

USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey for Free day on Feb. 20. Interested host sites should contact programservices@usahockey.org for more information.

With the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, among others, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free days are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. They are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, typically spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide.

CCM Hockey, Pure Hockey and SportsEngine are official sponsors of Try Hockey For Free.

NOTES: Now in its 11th season, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free initiative has introduced more than 216,950 children to the sport of hockey . . . USA Hockey encourages participants to post photos and videos on social media to the “CCM Photo Gallery,” tagging @usahockey and using the hashtag #TryHockey.