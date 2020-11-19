Disabled Hockey Workshop Meets Virtually To Grow the Game

Key concepts included creating opportunities and cultivating relationships. Part of this allows people to understand the effects of disabled hockey programs and how they change lives, Evans said. He encouraged workshop participants to share individual stories that help tell the big-picture pieces with others as part of cultivating relationships.

In his presentation, Evans talked about a Minnesota Wild blind hockey player named Mike, who offered these words to share with the group: “‘Living with vision loss for over 50 years, a lot of things have been taken from me, including hockey. Oct. 29, 2019, I took hockey back.’”

“If you hear that and it doesn’t resonate with you, it’s probably not going to click ever,” Evans said.

These personalized stories help break down the overwhelming numbers regarding people with disabilities and it might give someone inspiration to get involved, whether financially or as a volunteer, to help change people’s lives, Evans said.

Evans also discussed how programs can continue with dignity. These programs don’t need to bring people dignity, because it’s already theirs, but instead disabled hockey can do a lot to reinforce that dignity based on interactions with disabled hockey players.

Even something like encouraging disabled hockey players to wear their jerseys to school is a great way to grow the programs, according to Evans. It might get people to ask questions or players to share their stories.

“I just think anything we can do to get the word out there that doesn’t cheapen our product or strip away someone’s dignity,” Evans said.