The USA Hockey Foundation’s Raise the Flag Auction Opens Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey Foundation announced its Raise the Flag Auction will officially begin on Thursday (Nov. 19). Proceeds from the auction will support USA Hockey’s efforts in preparation for the upcoming 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
In addition to signed memorabilia from U.S. national team athletes, among the many unique experiences up for bid are rounds of golf at famous courses, an opportunity to watch a Minnesota Wild game from a catered suite with general manager Bill Guerin, a special day with the famous Clydesdale horses in St. Louis; and a week in the Florida Keys, including airfare, on resort credit, and a captained boat for fishing, cruising and snorkeling. For a full look at the opening catalog, go here.
Fans are encouraged to check back often as items will be added on a rolling basis through the end of the year.
To bid on an item, participants must first be registered and can do so by clicking here. To receive push notifications for real-time updates on auction items and bid status, download the app here.
NOTES: The USA Hockey Foundation was established in 1989 and has been the charitable non-profit corporation that provides long-range financial support for USA Hockey and promotes the growth of hockey in the United States. The Foundation’s primary goals are to enhance USA Hockey’s mission and activities; to provide funding for education and training of high-performance athletes; and to provide opportunities for great participation throughout the country…The Raise the Flag Campaign was launched in 2020 and contributions can be made by clicking here … The 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games will be held in Beijing, China starting Feb. 4-20.