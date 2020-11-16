The USA Hockey Foundation’s Raise the Flag Auction Opens Thursday

In addition to signed memorabilia from U.S. national team athletes, among the many unique experiences up for bid are rounds of golf at famous courses, an opportunity to watch a Minnesota Wild game from a catered suite with general manager Bill Guerin, a special day with the famous Clydesdale horses in St. Louis; and a week in the Florida Keys, including airfare, on resort credit, and a captained boat for fishing, cruising and snorkeling. For a full look at the opening catalog, go here.

Fans are encouraged to check back often as items will be added on a rolling basis through the end of the year.

To bid on an item, participants must first be registered and can do so by clicking here. To receive push notifications for real-time updates on auction items and bid status, download the app here.