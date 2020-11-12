Disabled Hockey Coaching Clinic Thrives in Virtual Setting

For quite a while now, there has been constant, ongoing demand for virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USA Hockey’s Coaching Education Program has been proactive in the online space to keep their coaching community engaged during this time.

Most recently, USA Hockey’s CEP hosted a two-day, disabled hockey coaching clinic, in advance of the Disabled Hockey Workshop, which is set to take place virtually on Saturday, November 14.

Chuck Gridley, who serves as the New York District Coach-In-Chief, was in charge of leading the disabled hockey coaching clinic and is no stranger to the virtual format as he is responsible for hosting all coaching clinics for the state of New York.

“It’s certainly not new for me,” Gridley said. “The guy who produces the New York clinics for me also produced this clinic so I felt that it ran really smoothly, which always makes for a good experience.”

The clinic, which took place virtually November 9-10, featured a variety of presenters and incorporated a combination of general coaching curriculum, along with disabled hockey discipline-specific breakout sessions.

“We take some of the general curriculum from our coaching clinics and we add additional content that would be beneficial to coaches in the disabled hockey community.” Gridley said. “I think it’s important that people hear from multiple people in order to maximize their experience.”