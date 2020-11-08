Manchester Flames Lead the Way in Keeping Hockey Safe and Fun During Pandemic

Since the Flames lease their rink space, they were required to follow city guidelines that closed nonessential facilities. Bellemore and the board worked feverishly through the summer to come up with plans and protocols for handling the situation.

“Truthfully, there wasn’t a lot we could really do until we knew how this was going to pan out,” Bellemore explained. “In July at our board meeting, we realized we were going to start again in early August. We needed to pull the trigger on some of these items.”

The Flames invested in fogging machines, one-way signs, temperature testing guns, and hand sanitizer. They also formulated contingency plans on scheduling. When a local college decided not to use their rink, they offered it to the Flames to hold practices. It was quite a juggling act to coordinate workouts and skill development sessions around each family’s schedule, but the club found a way to make it work.

“We had to cram our schedule into a smaller version to make sure all our teams got practice times,” Bellemore said.