USHL Ready for Anything Embarking on Unusual Season

The United States Hockey League arrives at the starting point of the coronavirus-delayed season well aware of the need to be prepared to make adjustments in order to maintain a safe season for its players.

That point was driven home Wednesday, one day before the scheduled league opener, when the USHL announced the postponement of four opening weekend games, including the Sioux Falls Stampede and Des Moines Buccaneers game that would have stood alone as the league opener Thursday.

The USHL, which was among the many leagues unable to finish the 2019-20 season because of the pandemic, now plans to open the 2020-21 season with two games Friday, followed by four more Saturday.

When discussing the postponement of the Lincoln Stars at Fargo Force weekend series Wednesday, USHL Commissioner Tom Garrity said that those decisions were a reminder of the league’s commitment to taking proper steps while trying to conduct a season in the COVID-19 era.

“We’re really following very strict protocols,” Garrity said. “When people have asked me about that, I don’t look at that as a negative at all. I actually look at it as a process where we put these safety protocols together to keep the players, and staff and fans, and everyone involved with the teams safe.

“… We have a lot of people working with the teams on a daily basis. This was a case where because of those protocols, at this point, we’re going to have to move the games and reschedule for a later time so everyone can be safe.”