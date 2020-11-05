Fall Girls Jamboree a Big, and Safe, Success for Northern Plains District

Since 2013, the Northern Plains District hockey program has kicked off its girls fall season with a three-day weekend jamboree at Charbonneau and Cornerstone Rinks, a two-sheet facility in Dickinson, North Dakota. Typically teams from the Dakotas, Wyoming and Montana are represented, looking to get some games under their belt early in the season.

As he began to coordinate this year’s event, Girls District Section Representative Bob Gillen faced the kind of question every event planner has dealt with in 2020: will there be a jamboree at all?

The answer finally came less than two weeks before the scheduled date. As long as the district followed specific COVID-19 guidelines implemented by Dickinson Parks and Recreation, the event could go on as planned.

Last weekend, 12U and 14U girls squads competed in games consisting of three 16-minute periods. While scorebooks were kept for national credential purposes, the games did not count in the standings.

Despite the smaller turnout, there was a sense of excitement and relief among the participants that hockey was being played.

“A lot of the [teams] said they had already been following those restrictions in their homes,” explained Gillen, who played hockey through high school in North Dakota. “Others just said the girls want to play and they’ll follow whatever they have to follow.”