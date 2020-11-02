Brain Training With A Purpose

“We’ve always especially been interested in how we help our players potentially be more intelligent on the ice and have that hockey sense.”

During the 2009-10 season, the USA Hockey National Development Team incorporated Hockey IntelliGym into their daily routine at both the U17 and U18 national teams.

With a total of 44 players participating, the athletes improved their points per game by an average 42 percent compared to the previous year as well as more than doubled their team wins ratio.

“How do you quantify one more good decision per shift?” Martel asks. “The way I would equate things is you're trying to look at marginal gains in performance. If we can make every individual on the team just a little bit better in different areas, then that exponentially makes the team better.”

Since the release of Hockey IntelliGym 10 years ago, partnerships have also been made with organizations such as Minnesota Hockey and Hockey Canada and has been used among highly regarded programs like Penn State, Ohio State, Northeastern, Niagara Icedogs and many more.

This technology has given athletes from all programs the opportunity to build upon their craft while off the ice.