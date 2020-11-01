Girls Hockey in Michigan Wouldn’t Be the Same Without Volunteer Jean Laxton

“She gives us really honest feedback, which is super helpful,” said Katie Holmgren, USA Hockey’s director of program services. “I think a lot of times you lack that piece of the back-and-forth where we rely on the volunteers to do so much but she in a really good way holds us accountable as well. Then she always brings things to our attention that they're doing locally so we have an idea of what to maybe replicate nationally or encourages others to do the same things that they're doing locally.”

As much as it is a chance for girls to play the sport with other girls, it is also the camaraderie that Laxton values. On a similar level, it also keeps people connected. Lindsay now lives in Colorado and Luke in North Carolina. But every February, the siblings, who each played collegiately, get together to play in a pond hockey event.

“That's one nice thing about hockey,” Laxton said. “Some of their best friends and some of my friends are people that you know you grew up with like when they were little, like mites and mini-mites on these hockey teams. We have friends for life through hockey, which I think is so important. Sometimes it's too much about the winning and the losing. There's so many benefits.”

Growing girls hockey comes with challenges. As president of GRAHA and vice president of girls and women’s hockey for MAHA, not only does the financial commitment and hard-to-find ice time come into play, but so does having enough girls to fill out rosters, especially in the more remote areas of Michigan.

“It's difficult because it just becomes a numbers game so it's important to try to at least get to the Try Hockey for Free, some girls events,” Laxton said. “Even just within your own association — because oftentimes the families are in the rink and the little girls are tagging along because it's Johnny's practice and we've got to come watch, right? There's all these little girls running around and oftentimes we don't tap into them. You do things like that, bring a friend or everybody you know, if you have a sibling invite them to come out and skate. There's all kinds of creative ways to get the girls on the ice and let them try. Some like it, some don't. But if we don't offer those opportunities for the girls, then hockey certainly won't be the sport that they would choose.”

