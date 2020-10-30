Try Hockey For Free Days Presented by SportsEngine Announced For 2020-21

USA Hockey has announced that its two national Try Hockey For Free days, presented by SportsEngine, will be held Nov. 7 and Feb. 20 this season. Children across the United States who have never tried hockey will have the chance to skate, shoot and score at their local rinks. Since the introduction of Try Hockey for Free, more than 200,000 kids have tried the sport during national events.

Host sites will provide equipment, where available, for children to borrow during Try Hockey events and no experience is needed to attend. Certified USA Hockey coaches and volunteers will be on the ice to help participants with skating and beginner hockey skills.

“We’re excited to welcome new kids and families to our sport through our Try Hockey for Free days,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Things will look a little different than usual with the COVID precautions our host sites will have in place, but thanks to the efforts of our volunteers all across the country, kids will have a chance to try the sport in a safe and fun environment.”

Families can find the Try Hockey for Free location closest to them by entering their zip code at TryHockeyForFree.com. While the number of locations will be fewer than normal due to the varying conditions across the country, USA Hockey anticipates some 200 sites will host a Try Hockey for Free event Nov. 7.

USA Hockey’s annual Hockey Week Across America celebration will include the second national Try Hockey for Free day on Feb. 20.

USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free days, with the support of the NHL and NHL member clubs, among others, are designed to provide a national platform for introducing children to the sport free of charge. They are the world’s largest introduction-to-hockey initiative, annually spanning more than 800 rinks nationwide.

CCM Hockey, Pure Hockey and SportsEngine are official sponsors of Try Hockey For Free.

NOTES: Now in its 11th season, USA Hockey’s Try Hockey For Free initiative has introduced more than 213,950 children to the sport of hockey… USA Hockey encourages participants to post photos and videos on social media tagging @usahockey and using the hashtag #TryHockey.