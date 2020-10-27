USA Hockey Partners With TeachAids To Assist In Concussion Education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today it has partnered with TeachAids to utilize CrashCourse as a resource in its overall concussion education materials.

In collaboration with more than 100 medical and industry experts, TeachAids, a nonprofit leader in global education innovation, created CrashCourse to improve understanding and awareness surrounding concussions among youth athletes in all sports. The curriculum integrates state-of-the-art technology and interactive features to appeal specifically to athletes growing up in the digital native generation.

“Utilizing CrashCourse will greatly enhance our concussion education program for athletes, coaches and parents,” said Dr. Michael Stuart from the Mayo Clinic, who serves as USA Hockey’s chief medical and safety officer. “I’m proud of our on-going focus and commitment to health and safety and this is another resource that will be extremely beneficial.”

“We are proud to join forces with USA Hockey and their incredible educational services to increase the knowledge and understanding around concussions,” said Dr. Piya Sorca, chief executive officer of TeachAids. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with their leadership team.”

USA Hockey will utilize multiple avenues to distribute CrashCourse content, including online at USAHockey.com.

“The CrashCourse products are a great fit to complement our existing concussion education offerings,” said Kevin Margarucci, manager of player safety for USA Hockey. “We’ll be implementing the curriculum throughout our programs.”