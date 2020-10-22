Coaches Getting Reacquainted with USA Hockey Coaching Clinics and Acquainted with Learning Virtually

It had been a few years since Gerry Anderson had attended a USA Hockey coaching clinic. “Probably a dozen years,” to be more like it.

A lot has changed in coaching since then and a lot has gone on with Anderson and his hockey-centric family from Roseville, Minnesota, just this year.

Anderson last was a regular coach when sons Joey and Mikey were playing 14U. Now, both are just getting their NHL careers going, so dad decided to get back into the swing of coaching with a 10U team in Roseville. Having been out of the coaching loop for several years, he decided to freshen up with a Level 4 clinic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 52-year-old — who helps publish judicial documents and related content for the Thomson Reuters news service — was given the option to do the clinic virtually. Instead of driving and sitting in a classroom atmosphere to listen to whoever was teaching the current topic, Anderson simply retreated to his makeshift office in Mikey’s old room to partake in the clinic via virtual learning.