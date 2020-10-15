USA Hockey Hosts 8th Annual Girls Hockey Weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that its 8th annual Girls Hockey Weekend will occur Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 17-18). The two-day event is aimed at celebrating girls currently playing hockey, building awareness and growing participation in the sport.

USA Hockey will utilize its social media channels to help celebrate Girls Hockey Weekend and encourages fans to join in the conversation using the hashtag #GirlsHockey.

Local associations nationwide will be engaged throughout the weekend in various ways, including hosting Try Hockey for Free events, season kick-off parties, and virtual celebrations.

Girls hockey continues to be one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the United States and overall since 2009, total female participation (including youth and adult players) within USA Hockey has risen to more than 84,000, an increase of 37 percent.