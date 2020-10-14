Games-Based Practices Fuel Hockey Sense

Nothing gets a player’s heart pumping like a big game. However, if you take a games-based approach to practice, you can put your team into high-intensity situations before the spotlight shines on them.

“One of the biggest things people talk about is transferring the skills that we practice into the game-like environment,” Nowak said.

However, that’s easier said than done when it comes to practice. Rarely do you see kids skating as hard in a set drill in practice than when you add in competition. In a games-based approach, the idea is that coaches can put their players into high-pressure situations before adding in refs, fans and scoreboards.

“Really with anything we do in life, when we face emotion, it changes our behaviors,” Nowak said. “If we create this idea of ‘there’s a lot of pressure you have riding on the game,’ we put those pressures on players in practice, hopefully those skills will emerge come game time.”

One way to do this is by creating a game where one team is down a goal with a short amount of time on the clock – emulating a tight game. This elevates the importance to score for one team, while the other team is trying to protect the lead.

“At the college level, there are kids who don’t get the opportunity to get the game-winning goal because in college you’re putting your best players on the ice at the end of the game,” Nowak said. “That’s a little different at the younger ages. It gives everyone the opportunity to show that they can come out in clutch situations and gives them the chance to practice in those environments that they don’t normally see.”

“If they get into a game with a minute left and we pull the goalie, they are used to that pressure. This isn’t new to them, even if they’re a fourth-line player. They see that emotion in practice every day.”