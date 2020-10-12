Kelleher Elected Chair of NGB Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Pat Kelleher (Colorado Springs, Colo.), executive director of USA Hockey, has been elected to a four-year term as the chair of the National Governing Bodies Council.

The NGB Council, made up of chief executives of the National Governing Bodies and Paralympic Sports Organizations affiliated with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, represents the consensus views of the NGBs and PSOs to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee Board of Directors, USOPC staff and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Assembly.

The Council is also charged with ensuring close cooperation and ongoing communications with other USOPC entities, such as the Athletes’ Advisory Council and the Multi-Sport Organizations Council.

“I’m honored to serve and extremely humbled by the support of my peers,” said Kelleher. “The National Governing Bodies do an incredible amount of work for sport in our country. Together with the USOPC and all of our athletes, we have the responsibility to continue to advance the Olympic and Paralympic Movement and with the engagement of all, I know we’ll make a positive impact on our country through sport.”



Kelleher has served as USA Hockey’s executive director since June of 2017 and has been part of the organization’s leadership team since 2008. He has played a key role in growth initiatives that have resulted in record participation; enhancing the organization’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion; and expanding fundraising efforts to provide important support for USA Hockey’s broad-based programs.