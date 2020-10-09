NAHL Hopes to Continue Trajectory Of Success In 2020-21 Season

The North American Hockey League has cleared the many hurdles necessary just to get the 2020-21 season underway, which is scheduled to start today, October 9, 2020.

In addition to the obvious outside forces faced by teams and leagues during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the NAHL has an internal goal it is trying to reach— finding a way to extend a series of record-breaking performances on the developmental front.

The NAHL has set a league record for most college hockey commitments for each of the past seven seasons, pushing the bar even higher with each subsequent season.

“Every year, we’ve had more than the prior year,” NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said. “Any time you do that, you start worrying about what are you going to do the next year, even though your numbers are fantastic, if you’re not breaking last year’s record.

“There’s only so many spots in NCAA hockey. We’re excited that we did meet last year’s number and that through the years we’ve seen not only the total numbers increase, but what’s really neat is that the Division I numbers have increased.”

A year ago, 34 percent of all Division I freshmen had spent time in the NAHL. The league is part of a development agreement, along with the United States Hockey League and North American 3 Hockey League, under USA Hockey that has formalized a spirit of cooperation that Frankenfeld said already existed.

That agreement continues to prove useful for the landscape of junior hockey, especially during a season of uncertainty.

This year’s tasks for the NAHL, whether or not the season results in more record numbers, includes adjusting to a moving target with uncertainty of exactly what college seasons and college recruiting will look like in the ongoing adjustments for COVID-19. Currently, NCAA coaches are unable to travel and interact with players, making the commitment process very difficult.