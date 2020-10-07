52 Americans Selected in 2020 NHL Draft

A total of eight Americans were selected in the second round, led by forward Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.) who Anaheim selected with the 36th overall pick. Colangelo spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Chicago Steel and will play this season at Northeastern University.

Next were five selections from the NTDP, including forward Thomas Bordeleau (Houston, Texas), was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 38th pick; defenseman Tyler Kleven (Fargo, N.D.) who Ottawa chose with the 44th pick; defenseman Brock Faber (Maple Grove, Minn.), picked 45th by the L.A. Kings; goaltender Drew Commesso (Boston, Mass), who was taken 46th by the Chicago Blackhawks; and forward Luke Tuch (Baldwinsville, N.Y.), selected 47th by the Montreal Canadians.

Rounding out Americans selected in the second round were forward Cross Hanas (Highland Village, Texas), taken 55th by the Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Mason Lohrei (Verona, Wis./Green Bay), picked 58th by the Boston Bruins.

See below for a complete list of Americans taken in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Notes: The 52 American players drafted represent 21 different states, including California (2), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (2), Indiana (1), Iowa (1), Massachusetts (8), Michigan (6), Minnesota (8), Missouri (1), Montana (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), North Dakota (2), Ohio (2), Rhode Island (2), Texas (3), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (3)… A total of 18 players chosen have skated with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program… A total of 43 drafted have played in the USHL… Of those selected, 30 are slated to play college hockey in 2020-21… Twenty-seven players drafted competed in the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game and 45 have participated in USA Hockey’s national player development camps… Of those drafted, 10 players represented the U.S. in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge… Six players drafted competed for the U.S. in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.