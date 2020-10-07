52 Americans Selected in 2020 NHL Draft

A total of 52 Americans were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft that concluded tonight, and for the third straight year, an American was taken among the top five picks when the Ottawa Senators selected defensemen Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Mont.) with the fifth overall selection.
Sanderson, who is currently playing at the University of North Dakota, served as captain of the U.S. National Under-18 Team from USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program in 2019-20. He played in 47 games with seven goals and 29 total points. He was named the 2020 Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year and also earned MVP honors at the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game.
Forward Brendan Brisson (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) also was selected in the first round when the Las Vegas Golden Knights selected him the 29th overall pick. Brisson, who played for the Chicago Steel in the USHL, competed for the U.S. in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge and was also selected to play in the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game. Brisson is playing the 2020-21 season at the University of Michigan.
A total of eight Americans were selected in the second round, led by forward Sam Colangelo (Stoneham, Mass.) who Anaheim selected with the 36th overall pick. Colangelo spent the 2019-20 campaign with the Chicago Steel and will play this season at Northeastern University.
Next were five selections from the NTDP, including forward Thomas Bordeleau (Houston, Texas), was selected by the San Jose Sharks with the 38th pick; defenseman Tyler Kleven (Fargo, N.D.) who Ottawa chose with the 44th pick; defenseman Brock Faber (Maple Grove, Minn.), picked 45th by the L.A. Kings; goaltender Drew Commesso (Boston, Mass), who was taken 46th by the Chicago Blackhawks; and forward Luke Tuch (Baldwinsville, N.Y.), selected 47th by the Montreal Canadians.
Rounding out Americans selected in the second round were forward Cross Hanas (Highland Village, Texas), taken 55th by the Detroit Red Wings and defenseman Mason Lohrei (Verona, Wis./Green Bay), picked 58th by the Boston Bruins.
See below for a complete list of Americans taken in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Notes: The 52 American players drafted represent 21 different states, including California (2), Colorado (1), Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Idaho (1), Illinois (2), Indiana (1), Iowa (1), Massachusetts (8), Michigan (6), Minnesota (8), Missouri (1), Montana (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), North Dakota (2), Ohio (2), Rhode Island (2), Texas (3), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (3)… A total of 18 players chosen have skated with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program… A total of 43 drafted have played in the USHL… Of those selected, 30 are slated to play college hockey in 2020-21… Twenty-seven players drafted competed in the 2020 BioSteel All-American Game and 45 have participated in USA Hockey’s national player development camps… Of those drafted, 10 players represented the U.S. in the 2019 World Junior A Challenge… Six players drafted competed for the U.S. in the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
|Name
|Round (Pick)
|NHL Club
|Hometown
|2019-20 Team (League)
|Jake Sanderson
|1 (5)
|Ottawa Senators
|Whitefish, MT
|NTDP (USHL)
|Brendan Brisson
|1 (29)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Manhattan Beach, CA
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|Sam Colangelo
|2 (36)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Stoneham, MA
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|Thomas Bordeleau
|2 (38)
|San Jose Sharks
|Houston, TX
|NTDP (USHL)
|Tyler Kleven
|2 (44)
|Ottawa Senators
|Fargo, ND
|NTDP (USHL)
|Brock Faber
|2 (45)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Maple Grove, MN
|NTDP (USHL)
|Drew Commesso
|2 (46)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Boston, MA
|NTDP (USHL)
|Luke Tuch
|2 (47)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Baldwinsville, NY
|NTDP (USHL)
|Cross Hanas
|2 (55)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Highland Village, TX
|Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
|Mason Lohrei
|2 (58)
|Boston Bruins
|Verona, WI
|Green Bay (USHL)
|Ian Moore
|3 (67)
|Anaheim Ducks
|Concord, MA
|St. Mark's (Prep)
|Ty Smilanic
|3 (74)
|Florida Panthers
|Denver, CO
|NTDP (USHL)
|Landon Slaggert
|3 (79)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|South Bend, IN
|NTDP (USHL)
|Jake Boltmann
|3 (80)
|Calgary Flames
|Edina, MN
|Edina High (USHS)
|Wyatt Kaiser
|3 (81)
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Ham Lake, MN
|Dubuque (USHL)
|Alex Laferriere
|3 (83)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Chatham, NJ
|Des Moines (USHL)
|Dylan Peterson
|3 (86)
|St. Louis Blues
|Roseville, CA
|NTDP (USHL)
|Trevor Kuntar
|3 (89)
|Boston Bruins
|Williamsville, NY
|Youngstown (USHL)
|Jackson Hallum
|3 (91)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Eagan, MN
|St. Thomas (USHS)
|Sam Stange
|4 (97)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Eau Claire, WI
|Sioux City (USHL)
|Jack Smith
|4 (102)
|Montreal Canadiens
|St. Cloud, MN
|St. Cloud Cathedral (USHS)
|Lukas Svejkovsky
|4 (108)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Point Roberts, WA
|Medicine Hat (WHL)
|Blake Biondi
|4 (109)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Hermantown, MN
|Hermantown High (USHS)
|Mitchell Miller
|4 (111)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Sylvania, OH
|Tri-City (USHL)
|Jackson Kunz
|4 (113)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Grand Forks, ND
|Shattuck St. Mary's (Prep)
|Eamon Powell
|4 (116)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Marcellus, NY
|NTDP (USHL)
|Tanner Dickinson
|4 (119)
|St. Louis Blues
|Perrysburg, OH
|Soo (OHL)
|Alex Jefferies
|4 (121)
|New York Islanders
|Lunenburg, MA
|The Gunnery Prep (Prep)
|Antonio Stranges
|4 (123)
|Dallas Stars
|Plymouth, MI
|London (OHL)
|Sean Farrell
|4 (124)
|Montreal Canadiens
|Hopkinton, MA
|Chicago (USHL)
|Artem Shlaine
|5 (130)
|New Jersey Devils
|Boca Raton, FL
|Shattuck St. Mary's (Prep)
|Brett Berard
|5 (134)
|New York Rangers
|East Greenwich, RI
|NTDP (USHL)
|Ryder Rolston
|5 (139)
|Colorado Avalanche
|Birmingham, MI
|Waterloo (USHL)
|Ben Meehan
|5 (140)
|Los Angeles Kings
|Walpole, MA
|Cedar Rapids (USHL)
|Carson Bantle
|5 (142)
|Arizona Coyotes
|Onalaska, WI
|Madison (USHL)
|Jacob Truscott
|5 (144)
|Vancouver Canucks
|Fort Gratiot, MI
|NTDP (USHL)
|Bear Hughes
|5 (148)
|Washington Capitals
|Post Falls, ID
|Spokane (WHL)
|Matthew Kessel
|5 (150)
|St. Louis Blues
|Bloomfield Hills, MI
|UMass (Hockey East)
|Mason Langenbrunner
|5 (151)
|Boston Bruins
|Moose Lake, MN
|Eden Prairie (USHS)
|Nick Capone
|6 (157)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|East Haven, CT
|Tri-City (USHL)
|Luke Reid
|6 (166)
|Nashville Predators
|Geneva, IL
|Chicago (USHL)
|Chase Yoder
|6 (170)
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Fairview, TX
|NTDP (USHL)
|Joe Miller
|6 (180)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Minneapolis, MN
|Blake School (USHS)
|Riley Duran
|6 (182)
|Boston Bruins
|Woburn, MA
|Lawrence Academy (Prep)
|Noah Ellis
|6 (184)
|Vegas Golden Knights
|Urbandale, IA
|Des Moines (USHL)
|Kienan Draper
|7 (187)
|Detroit Red Wings
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrews (CAHS)
|John Fusco
|7 (189)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Westwood, MA
|Dexter Southfield School (Prep)
|Wyatt Schingoethe
|7 (195)
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|Algonquin, IL
|Waterloo (USHL)
|Gunnarwolfe Fontaine
|7 (202)
|Nashville Predators
|East Greenwich, RI
|Chicago (USHL)
|Chase Bradley
|7 (203)
|Detroit Red Wings
|St. Louis, MO
|Omaha (USHL)
|Chase McLane
|7 (209)
|Nashville Predators
|Trenton, MI
|Tri-City (USHL)
|Declan McDonnell
|7 (217)
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|Lake View, NY
|Kitchener (OHL)