Q&A With Spencer Knight On NHL Draft Experience

USA Hockey: Looking back at being selected in the first round last year, what do you remember most about the entire experience?

Spencer Knight: When I was drafted in Vancouver last year, I just remember the excitement I had for the week heading into the draft. It was one of those times where you just soak it all in. I know that everyone that has gone through the draft process told me that — just soak it all in. So, I did that. I went in there with an open mind, so I wasn’t too nervous about where I was going to end up.

I just enjoyed it because, looking back on it, it does fly by. I just remember all the excitement I had and how much fun it was for me, my friends and my family.

USAH: Do you recall how you were feeling waking up that day?

SK: You could tell there was excitement in the air. I kind of forgot about it for a little bit. I had my friends there, so we walked around and hung out at the start of the day. Then, I took the nap mid-day and went to the draft.

Once I put the suit on, it was like, ‘All right, this is really happening.’