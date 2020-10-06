2020 NHL Draft Takes Center Stage Tonight

In January, USA Hockey hosted the BioSteel All-American Game featuring two teams made up of the top American-born prospects eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft. Top-ranked American athletes Jake Sanderson (Whitefish, Mon.), Brendan Brisson (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) and Ty Smilanic (Denver, Colo.) were all featured in the game, with Sanderson taking home MVP honors. In total, 37 of the 42 players that played were featured on the NHL Central Scouting list.

Sanderson, a defenseman with the U.S. National Team Development Program, can become the second Montana native to be selected in the NHL Draft joining Bill Lindsay (Big Fork, Mon.). The forward was selected by the Quebec Nordiques in the 5th round, 103rd overall at the 1991 NHL Draft. Lindsay went on to play for Team USA at the 1991 IIHF World Junior Championship, and 1994 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

While many international tournaments were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. National Junior Select Team did compete in the World Junior A Challenge last December, winning a bronze medal. Brisson led all Americans in scoring, with 12 points in six games, alongside 12 recently listed NHL Draft prospects.

USA Hockey recently announced the roster for the U.S. National Junior Team Evaluation Camp in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, featuring the top American players that are 20-years old and under. Fifteen of the camp’s invites are eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, that begins Wed., Oct. 8 in Plymouth, Mich. at USA Hockey Arena.