New Dates Announced for 16th Annual Toyota - USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival

The 16th annual Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival will take place April 8-11, 2021, and April 15-18, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Games will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, RMU Island Sports Center and Baierl Ice Complex.

The largest disabled event of its kind and one of USA Hockey's most significant events each season, the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival brings together all six disabled hockey disciplines, spanning over two weekends.

The first weekend of the Festival runs April 8-11 with sled hockey, including the USA Hockey Sled Hockey National Championship.

The Festival concludes the following weekend (April 15-18) and features five of USA Hockey's disabled disciplines, including blind, deaf/hard of hearing, special, standing amputee and warrior.

More information, including the full schedule of events for the 2021 Toyota-USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival will be available at a later date.