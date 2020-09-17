Kalamazoo Among Many Michigan Associations Excited to Have Hockey Back

Maybe having its rinks open up a little later than most states will be a blessing for Michigan. The Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association sure hopes so.

The association had its skaters back on the ice on Sept. 12 for the first time in 26 weeks since the coronavirus pandemic started. And, boy, everyone was prepared and excited.

“It was awesome,” KOHA’s marketing and communications director Stephanie Dukesherer said. “I will tell you from a club standpoint, we were so excited. Also, we were a little apprehensive what it was going to look like, how the families were going to react, how the skaters were going to be on the ice with masks and what the flow of the weekend was going to be. We could not have written a more perfect weekend if we had tried.”