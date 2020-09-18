Goaltending Coaching Clinics Provide Guidance for All Coaches

For Steve Thompson, USA Hockey’s American Development Model manager of goaltending, the biggest myth when it comes to coaching goaltenders is that a coach had to have played the position to be a great goalie coach.

His example is Grant Standbrook, the legendary coach who helped develop world class goaltenders like Mike Richter, Garth Snow, Mike Dunham, Jimmy Howard, Ben Bishop and others.

“He’s a great example of someone who’s an American-born coach, who became a world-leading goalie coach, but never played goal,” Thompson said. “All it takes is a general passion to help your kids. If you truly care about your kids, and every decision you make on the ice is about what’s best for your kids … if you follow that compass, you’ll be an excellent goalie coach.”

With that philosophy in mind, Thompson will help instruct a virtual USA Hockey Bronze goaltending clinic from Sept. 29-Oct. 1. The Bronze level is the first step in the goaltending coach development program. The two-day virtual clinic will cover aspects of goaltending like practice planning, game management, fundamental saves, foundational skating, equipment education and more.

The seminar is available to Level 1 certified coaches, and upon completion, a coach will earn his or her Bronze Level status. Thompson said the course will feature nine different NHL goalie coaches and several from the Division I college level.