Coaching Tips for a Safe & Successful Season

Through these uncharted times of the COVID-19 pandemic, every industry has changed in the name of safety and precaution.

USA Hockey’s Coaching Education Program is no different.

“We have to adapt,” said Mark Tabrum, USA Hockey’s Director of the Coaching Education Program. “We’re delivering coach education through a virtual setting, where we used to do them in person. Everybody needs to adapt.”

However, kids can’t go to hockey practices and games through their internet broadband. They need to get on the ice, play with their friends, socialize, compete and score some goals (or stop them).

To get everyone back on the ice, we must lead the way as coaches, with both our actions, preparedness and attention to detail.