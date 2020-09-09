USA Hockey Maximizes Online Learning with Virtual Coaching Clinics

While hockey is back in many parts of the country, USA Hockey continues to offer virtual clinics with new sessions being added every week. Coaches from coast to coast can register for any open clinic, even if the listed district is not their home district, in order to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

Ruban Mangadu, a USA Hockey Level 2 certified coach from California, boasted the benefits of the online format, saying he felt like he was able to have many meaningful and constructive conversations with coaches from all over.

“I would have to say this is one of the best sessions I’ve attended,” said Mangadu. “The online process has been really good to have one-on-one discussion time. I felt like I’ve had a lot of good interactions with coaches and have heard a lot of different coaches speak on their experiences.”