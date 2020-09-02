Tryouts Bring a Sense of Normalcy Back to Madison Capitols

The first practices started a little later than normal, beginning the week of Aug. 24. However, Ruoho and all of the coaches knew that every other youth program was facing a similar situation.

Ruoho, who sets up the schedules for the girls 12U, 14U, 16U and 19U teams, was attempting to make alternate plans after a withdrawing from a previously scheduled showcase in Pennsylvania, in order to help create a full-season schedule. The longtime coach is also making plans to get in two weeks of practice before games get underway.

“I think once we get going, it will be just fine,” Ruoho said. “It’s just adjusting to what’s going on in the places we’re scheduled to go.”

The Capitol players in the program have already had to adjust to a lot with the pandemic. Anyone entering the ice arena was administered a temperature check and players had to sign a waiver acknowledging that they have not been in contact with, or have not personally experienced COVID symptoms. Also, no parents were allowed in the building for tryouts.