Coyne Schofield Helps Kids Return to Hockey

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenging times of varying degrees for everyone across the country over the last five months and the need for community is more important today than ever. That’s why Olympic gold-medalist and U.S. Women’s National Team captain, Kendall Coyne Schofield, and her husband, Carolina Panthers offensive guard, Michael Schofield, decided to find ways to give back.

From donating their time, as well as 60,000 meals to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, to volunteering at their local food back, the Schofields are determined to help as many people as possible.

It was while volunteering at the Orland Park food pantry that Coyne Schofield noticed something familiar and realized she had another opportunity to help a community in need.

“A family came by for a pick-up. I opened the trunk to put in the food in the car and I saw a hockey jersey. I said, ‘Oh, a hockey player!’ A mom responded with tears saying she used to have a hockey player,” shared Coyne Schofield. “That moment stuck with me so distinctly that it hurt. I immediately wanted to help.”

With the economic impacts from the pandemic and knowing the expenses that come with the game, Coyne Schofield recognized there are kids who will have to stop playing hockey because their family can no longer afford it. She wanted to find a way to help offset some of these costs and decided to start with where the game begins—a USA Hockey membership.