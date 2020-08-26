USA Hockey Staff, Alumni Recognized As Leaders in Hockey

In a recent 40 under 40 list of the most influential people working in hockey under 40 years old, The Athletic recognized the trailblazing work of many American hockey people including four current or former USA Hockey staff members.

Stephanie Jackson, USA Hockey’s director of diversity and inclusion, and Rod Braceful, assistant director of player personnel for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, were both honored. Also featured were former staff members John Wroblewski, who recently accepted the head coaching job for the Ontario Reign of the AHL after serving four seasons (2016-20) as a head coach at the NTDP and former USA Hockey Brendan Burke Intern Gabriella Switaj (2018-19), who currently works for the Anaheim Ducks as an analyst and amateur scout.

“USA Hockey prides itself in hiring the best people to help make a positive impact on our sport and it’s great to see our current and former staff members recognized,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of USA Hockey. “Stephanie and Rod have made a tremendous impact on our organization, working with volunteers, our staff, and the best and brightest young players throughout our country. John and Gabriella both deserve recognition as well, not only for their efforts while at USA Hockey but for what they continue to do for the sport beyond USA Hockey.”