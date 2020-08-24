Membership Relief Fund Launched to Help Kids Return to the Rink

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The USA Hockey Foundation has launched a new initiative--the Membership Relief Fund--to assist families who are facing financial hardship by covering the cost of their child's USA Hockey membership for the 2020-21 season. The goal of this campaign is to help at least 5,000 youth players back to the ice.

“The benefits of playing hockey are numerous and contribute to social, mental and physical well-being,” said Pat Kelleher, executive director of The USA Hockey Foundation and USA Hockey. “Unfortunately, the pandemic has led to financial stress for many families and through the Membership Relief Fund we’re looking to help provide support to those families in need.

“And to those who can contribute to the Membership Relief Fund, we’re most grateful for your support. As we know, the hockey family always rallies to help those in need.”

Grants can be applied for by clicking here through Sunday, November 15, and will be distributed on a rolling basis.

To make a donation, which is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law, please click here.

NOTES: The USA Hockey Foundation is the non-profit philanthropic arm of USA Hockey. The Foundation provides long-range financial support for USA Hockey and promotes the growth of hockey in the United States. Donations to The USA Hockey Foundation are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the law.