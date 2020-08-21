A.J. Mleczko Discusses “New” Way of Broadcasting NHL Playoffs

The Columbus Blue Jackets had a run here that no one expected. They didn’t give up. They were resilient. They were fun to watch and their season ended on that goal. It was a defensive-zone breakdown, and do I really want to go through all that when the Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on and that’s exciting and the Columbus Blue Jackets have to leave the bubble and their season’s over.

Sometimes it gets bigger than breaking down the X’s and O’s and the actual analysis of a goal. I can go through it a little bit, but it’s always balancing all of that stuff. What is interesting to the viewers? And, everybody has a different viewpoint, too.

All I can do is think: If I’m a viewer sitting at home, what would I want?

USAH: As you’re thinking about the viewers, things were different this year when it started off with the round-robin and the qualifying rounds. What was it like working those games, with such a unique setup compared to past years, did you find yourself feeling like you had to explain more often what exactly a game meant?

AJM: I feel like I explained it a lot, but I heard from a couple different people, friends and others who were at home watching, that didn’t understand. It was confusing. It went from a traditional 16-team playoff format to 24 teams with a round-robin and a qualifying round and who plays who.

There was a lot that went into it. Again, I tip my cap to the NHL and the NHL Players Association that they came to this conclusion and this solution, which I think is amazing. But, it was more complicated than viewers are used to.

You can’t constantly explain it because that can be exhausting if you have to watch it constantly and the guys in the studio are already saying it. But nobody watches every minute of every game, so you have to say it more often.

We were living it. Every day, I was here watching games, reading about games. You can forget that some people that maybe aren’t watching as much, turn on a game at noon and may need to have it explained to them. It’s a constant balance.

USAH: How about game preparation? Normally, you would be flowing right from the end of a regular season into the playoffs. Did this factor into your own analysis and research in what you thought about the players coming into games off a long break?

AJM: I started by going back through all the regular-season stuff, but the second the games started, I realized that this feels like a new season.

I know they are starting where everything ended on March 11, but that was so long ago. So many teams had key players that were injured and going to be out for the playoffs that are now back. Or, you look at how certain players are going to rebound from the break.

I thought the goalies were going to have the toughest time. One thing that surprised me was the goalies were phenomenal through this entire time. If you go back to the first round, I would have thought the timing and the unique challenges of that position would have made it harder, being off the ice, than for a skater being off the ice.

Another thing I realized from the break is that a lot of younger players benefitted greatly from it. Part of it, I think the mental grind of an 82-game season is hard to get used to in the NHL. The older guys are used to it. They understand how to take care of their bodies. They understand the ebbs and flows of it. They understand when they need to take a mental break or a physical break. The younger guys are just getting used to it. For them to get a break, go home and spend some time with their families, maybe spend some more time in the weight room, it was really helpful to them. Those were the storylines that we went into that surprised me.

That was what was interesting in the first round. We’re all coming out of this quarantine and so are the players. How are they going to handle it?

USAH: We discussed what you missed the most about hockey. Is there a favorite part about being back? Is there something about this experience that you are enjoying most?

AJM: This has been a very different experience. I love playoff hockey when I get to go to different cities and arenas and see the crowds and the intensity and the thrill of a Stanley Cup run.

It’s great to see in these guys that there is no intensity lost in them. That was a big question mark. Is it going to have the same feel of a playoff run with no bodies in the stands?

It looks the same, in my eyes, as any playoff run I’ve seen.

I just enjoy having the intensity of playoff hockey back.

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.