Jerry Edwards Leaves a Lasting Legacy in Wisconsin, USA Hockey

There are certain people who make an impact on anyone and everyone they come in contact with. For Don Mulder, a former president of the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association and current vice president of USA Hockey, that person was Jerry Edwards.

“I don’t know where to start and stop with him. I could go on and on about all of the good things he did for hockey,” said Mulder. “Every person that knew Jerry Edwards liked him.”

Edwards passed away on August 5 at the age of 83 in Madison, Wis. A lifelong hockey volunteer, Edwards began serving on the WAHA Board of Directors in 1980 and was president or the organization from 1993-2010. He was also on the USA Hockey Board of Directors in some capacity from 1995 until his passing.

“I came on board in ’82, and he was a big mentor for me,” said Mulder. “We were together for about 40 years in the hockey business.”