USA Hockey Names Hockey Club Fairbanks Model Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Hockey announced today that Hockey Club Fairbanks has earned designation as a USA Hockey Model Association, becoming the first Model Association from Alaska and increasing the total number nationwide to 25.
With the designation, Hockey Club Fairbanks has committed to fully implement programming dedicated to age-appropriate, age-specific skill development in accordance with USA Hockey's American Development Model throughout the 8-and-Under, 10-and-Under and 12-and-Under age classifications.
“This really is a testament to the hockey community in Alaska, especially in Fairbanks,” said Ben Roth, president of Hockey Club Fairbanks. “We are so proud of everything we have accomplished as an organization and we are so happy to represent Alaska as the first Model Association.”
With around 550 kids of all ages participating, Hockey Club Fairbanks is not only dedicated to the development of youth players on the ice, but equally devoted the development of character, values and success as citizens in the community.
“Hockey Club Fairbanks came to us with the goal of becoming an ADM model club four years ago," said Kenny Rausch, director of youth hockey for USA Hockey. "Their leadership team has worked hard over that time to create a player-centered environment and to implement all the necessary items to achieve their goal of becoming a model club. This a true testament to their leadership team and the club as a whole.”
Between learn to skate and try hockey for free events, Hockey Club Fairbanks has taken great strides to introduce people to the sport of hockey. In addition, the organization has prioritized low costs to ensure hockey is affordable for families.
"We're pleased to welcome Hockey Club Fairbanks as a new model association and we're excited for the kids who will benefit from the passion and commitment of age-appropriate skill development," said Kevin McLaughlin, assistant executive director of hockey development for USA Hockey. "By taking this step, Hockey Club Fairbanks is making a strong move to offer the best possible competition and training environment for their players."
Every youth hockey organization affiliated with USA Hockey has the opportunity to earn model association status. For more information on criteria, please click here.
NOTES: USA Hockey Model Associations span from coast to coast and now represent 15 states. For more information on USA Hockey’s Model Association program, please click here.