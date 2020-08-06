USA Hockey Names Hockey Club Fairbanks Model Association

Between learn to skate and try hockey for free events, Hockey Club Fairbanks has taken great strides to introduce people to the sport of hockey. In addition, the organization has prioritized low costs to ensure hockey is affordable for families.

"We're pleased to welcome Hockey Club Fairbanks as a new model association and we're excited for the kids who will benefit from the passion and commitment of age-appropriate skill development," said Kevin McLaughlin, assistant executive director of hockey development for USA Hockey. "By taking this step, Hockey Club Fairbanks is making a strong move to offer the best possible competition and training environment for their players."

Every youth hockey organization affiliated with USA Hockey has the opportunity to earn model association status. For more information on criteria, please click here.