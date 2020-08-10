Jen Croneberger Rolls Up Her Sleeves to Change Culture in Hockey

So, what exactly does inclusion in hockey mean? There are the obvious points, like gender, LGBTQ+ and race. But Croneberger believes there’s more to it than that. There’s this mentality that hockey is a tough sport, and therefore hockey players need to have that tough persona, too.

Croneberger has already had conversations with people in the hockey world about raising strong human beings through the sport, without having to be bullies.

“And I think that’s really the underlying tone of being a great athlete on and off the ice,” Croneberger said. “Being a better human being.”

It’s about understanding more than anything. In general, we’re all guilty of microaggressions, little comments and assumptions, that we don’t even realize, Croneberger said. The task then becomes creating environments where every person in a rink can feel like he or she belongs. Right now, there’s a feeling that maybe not everybody feels that way, which is not a problem isolated to hockey, according to Croneberger.

She uses a story called, “Come Touch My Side of the Elephant.” Three blind men stand around an elephant, touching different parts of the animal, like the trunk or leg. They’re standing at the same thing, but they’re in their own spaces, so it’s different than what the other might experience.

The lesson here, according to Croneberger, is to focus on empathy. We need to be able to stand in someone else’s shoes to see things from his or her point of view.

“We’re not really taught how to do that,” Croneberger said. “We don’t take a class in school on that.”

What she’s really looking for is to move the needle toward people understanding the idea of what it means to have a culture of belonging.

Moving toward any of these goals will be a process and not something that happens overnight, Croneberger said. It will be about having conversations and using assessment tools to get on a fundamental path moving forward.

“It’s not like we’re going to be able to turn around and say, ‘OK, that looks completely different in this short period of time,’” Croneberger said.

Step one will require everyone coming to the table with, “an open mind and an open heart,” Croneberger said. From there, they can all start working toward the goal of having every athlete stepping on the ice feeling like he or she belongs there.

Croneberger’s experience as a coach has also shown her that part of the process is helping youth athletes become great human beings. For coaches and parents, it becomes a question of how they’re modeling inclusive behaviors to help make this happen and make players feel like they belong.

“Yeah, sometimes that feels like a tall task,” Croneberger said. “But my sleeves are rolled up. I’m ready.”

Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.

Photo from thefivewords.com