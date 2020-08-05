Snider Hockey Alum a Shining Example of Hockey’s Core Values

Growing up in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, David Whitfield lived only five minutes from the Laura Sims Skate House. Whitfield, who is entering his senior year as a track and field athlete at Virginia Tech, still recalls his first exposure to hockey and the Snider Foundation.
On his 7th birthday, Whitfield was eating breakfast and looking at brochures of different sports teams in the area. His eye happened to fall on one from the Philadelphia Flyers’ minor league team, now known as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.
“That might be a cool thing to watch for my birthday,” Whitfield told his mom Kysha.
The next day, Kysha took things a step further. She decided to register her son to play for Snider Hockey, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to educating under-resourced kids in the Philadelphia area. The program is named for local entrepreneur Ed Snider, founder of the Flyers. He was also a driving force behind the success of the Spectrum, iconic home of the Flyers and the NBA’s 76ers.
Whitfield was shocked. But it turned out to be one of the best birthday surprises he ever received. It took some time to learn the fundamentals of the game. But he credits several Snider coaches for believing in him and keeping him motivated.
“I developed a little quicker than a lot of other kids, and that’s when I started playing travel hockey,” Whitfield explained.
As a lefthanded shooter, Whitfield primarily played left wing, but would occasionally fill in at center.
“He would block shots, kill penalties, go hard to the net, do the little things to break the puck out of the zone,” recalled Gil Schaffer, who coached Whitfield at 16U and serves as the program’s life skills manager. “He played multiple positions if you needed him to. It was nice having him on the wing. He had good size and speed.”
Thanks to a partnership with the Give Something Back Foundation, Snider Hockey also provides full and partial scholarships for its athletes. Whitfield, who graduated from Monsignor Bonner High, was a recipient of the program, known as Goals and Assists.
“When you’re a college student, that goes a long way,” Whitfield said of the scholarship. “It has allowed me to have more experiences with my friends at college that I wouldn’t have had.”
Besides hockey development, the foundation strives to guide its athletes to achieve academic success, make healthy life choices, and serve as role models. Whitfield checks all those boxes according to Schaffer, a former center who played at Rutgers from 2007-11.
“With David, it was treating people with respect, being kind, someone people wanted to be around, working really hard,” Schaffer said. “He was so consistent in those elements. We’re not surprised to see success continually follow him.”
It was during his junior year of high school that Whitfield faced a tough decision. He began having great success as a track and field and cross-country athlete, qualifying for the state meet seven times. He earned all-state honors in the 800 meters, and was part of his school’s 4x400-meter relay team that finished third at the Penn Relays. Whitfield began to wonder if his success on the track might be his ticket to college.
“My junior year in the spring was my breakout year,” Whitfield explained. “I was like, ‘Maybe I need to reconsider what my options are.’ I continued to play hockey my senior year for my high school because they needed the help.”
When Whitfield saw the strength of Virginia Tech’s track program and the school’s high academic standards, he realized it was the best fit for him. As a junior, he won the 800 meters at the Virginia Tech Challenge indoor event, posting a time of 1:52.88. The previous year, he finished second in the 1,000 with a time of 2:27.43, a personal best.
While many college athletes were disappointed the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of spring sports, Whitfield chose to look at the layoff as a chance to renew himself physically and emotionally.
“The fall of my junior year, I probably had the best cross-country season ever,” he said. “But that winter, I had the worst track season in my career. I just wasn’t running to the level of my competition. So when the coronavirus happened, I wanted to redeem myself. But it was better that I give myself a mental break to rekindle my flame and get ready for what’s next.”
As he prepares for his senior year, Whitfield isn’t about to let the uncertainties of the pandemic slow him down. He hopes to end his collegiate athletic career on a high note, and study sports psychology in the school’s graduate department. But hockey is never far from his thoughts. He still plays when he gets the chance. He offers some sage advice for current and future players coming through the Snider program.
“Always listen and be coachable,” Whitfield said. “If you can be coachable, you’re going to reap the benefits.”
Story from Red Line Editorial, Inc.
Even with almost 50 years of involvement in hockey, you can’t plan for the current state of the world and the impact coronavirus has had on our game. I think it is safe to say that nothing prepares you for the changes that have taken place in our daily lives and the uncertainty of when things might return to normal. Or in this case, what will become the new “normal.”
Our expertise is hockey, so what we’ll address in this piece: the impact of the global pandemic on our game and how likely it will affect our game in the immediate future.
USA Hockey continues to post information on COVID-19 on the main website. These updates keep our membership informed of specific programs and the changing safety recommendations that will be in place when hockey returns. Be sure to check back regularly for updates and other hockey information.
On the officiating front, much of what we are able to do from a program standpoint is connected to player events like national tournaments and player development camps. As you know, the national tournaments (along with the March, April and May IIHF World Championship events) were cancelled. The Officiating Program then canceled our two instructor training programs that were planned for late April and early May in Lake Placid, N.Y., and Colorado Springs, Colo.
At this time, details for any potential summer development camps are still being determined. On the player side, several camps we are connected to were cancelled, and the few camps that are still in planning have been dramatically downsized. The Officiating Program continues to monitor the decisions made for players and will take advantage of any opportunity we have to salvage our summer camp program and maximize participation.
The good news is, we are confident we will have a 2020-21 season. All indications show no reason to delay registration. It will open as scheduled on or around May 26, followed by the open book exams and online seminar curriculum on June 1.
SafeSport Training (required for anyone born in the year 2003 or earlier) and background screening (learn about the new national level screening program in the Q & A section) will also be available to complete at that time. If COVID-19 still has things slowed down in early June, it would be an ideal time to get these requirements completed.
The biggest unknown will be the timing in which we will be able to conduct seminars. The vast majority of rinks are currently closed, and many of them took this opportunity to remove ice to save operating costs and do maintenance. There is now doubt they will be prepared to quickly ramp up once they are allowed to do so, but as with most everything right now, the timing is uncertain. As a result, some of the earlier seminars may be pushed back a few weeks. The District Referees-in-Chief will secure ice times and facilities so we can provide seminar dates and locations as quickly as possible. We are also encouraging our instructors to think outside the box by providing some weeknight seminar options, and to look at other ways to best meet the needs of our members.
The Advanced Officiating Symposium, scheduled for Providence, R.I. in late July, is still going to plan. We will continue to monitor the situation, including local restrictions and travel advisories in the coming weeks, and we will announce any changes in advance to allow for alterations to travel arrangements. Click here for up-to-date information or to reserve your seat at the 2020 Advanced Officiating Symposium.
These are difficult times for everyone, and although our hockey family is important to us, it is a small fraction of the big picture that is impacting our daily lives. To quote Andy Dufresne in his letter for Red that he left under the big oak tree in The Shawshank Redemption: “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”
We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. We hope the coronavirus is conquered with minimal loss of lives and a return to a prosperous normal as soon as possible. We hope your passion for the game of hockey will only grow as a result of its absence. We hope we are back on the ice in the coming months and that the 2020-21 season will be our best yet.
Thank you for your continued support of USA Hockey and don’t hesitate to contact us if there is anything we can do to make your hockey experience a better one. In the meantime, stay safe, stay healthy and be prepared to be back on the ice soon.
It’s an off-season that continues to be full of changes, reactionary and planned, as all of us in the USA Hockey Officiating Department forge forward in the new normal. Our efforts are consistently focused on ensuring safety, fun and development for players, coaches and officials.
One issue that continues to arise is the abuse of officials and the effects it has on retention. To counter and help improve the environment, USA Hockey’s rules sub-committee has been focused and committed to solutions.
This sub-committee was established to define and recommend programs to confront this problem. As a result of this, a first step was taken at the recent Annual Congress to amend the Zero Tolerance Policy. Several proposals were made and adopted by the Board of Directors to constructively confront this problem.
These changes strongly recommend things like game officials introducing themselves to the coach during warm-ups in order to start the communication process and set some guidelines for in-game communication.
The parents/spectators section was amended to clearly state the behavioral expectations of this group. Another strong recommendation added to this section was to establish a parent/spectator monitor by each local youth hockey team for all games. Ideally, this monitor will address and de-escalate parent/spectator behavior before it impacts the game and the officials have to stop play.
Also added, a reminder to administrators that they are responsible for taking any appropriate disciplinary action towards parents/spectators that are removed from a game as a result of a violation of the Zero Tolerance Policy.
Navigating New Norms
As we all still grapple with the effects of the pandemic, the Officiating Program has been working to develop effective ways to fulfill our educational responsibilities when it comes to the annual registration process. To that end, the only process that provides educational value and a safe environment is with virtual seminars. A format and curriculum was developed and approved by the District RIC’s. This was distributed to all of the District RIC’s for implementation as they see fit. Due to the many different and ever-changing restrictions around the country, if the situation arises where in-person seminars can be held then the District RIC can also schedule them as needed. The Virtual Seminar Program is the best solution for this season. As situations change, the Officials Section will revisit this program for all future seasons.
ZoomCasts
Every Tuesday, the Officiating Education Program will present an hour-long webinar on various topics of interest and importance to not only USA Hockey’s officials but the entire membership. These panel discussions will cover topics such as abuse and zero tolerance, communication, player safety, as well as items such as game management and positioning within the three recognized USA Hockey Officiating systems. Panelists will include some of the top officials in the country and other experts from the hockey world whose goal will be to inform, entertain and encourage the USA Hockey community to learn more about officiating.
Mentor Project
Getting officials from their first year to their third season is a key focus for the Officiating Education Program. Helping officials understand the basics of the craft and giving them a supportive resource is what the Mentor Project is all about. USA Hockey is helping local Officials Associations put together the framework where a mentor gets matched with a new official and works with them not only in their first month or second, but is a constant resource for the new official throughout their first couple of seasons. Learning about how to read the rule book, navigate the challenges of getting assignments and become a proficient official are all goals of the mentor project.
Again, we hope everyone is safe and sane as we prepare for a different landscape of hockey – but we are excited to welcome it, and you, back to the game.
See you at the rink!