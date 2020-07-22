Vote Now for the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award

The Tucker Road Ducks are a predominantly African American ice hockey team in Maryland that suffered a devastating fire in 2017, which left their ice rink destroyed and their team without a place to play. Briggs-Blake, President of the Tucker Road Parent Hockey Organization (TRPHO) and mother of a former Tucker Road Ducks player, used her passion for hockey to rally her community together to build a new ice rink. Through her leadership and advocacy efforts, over $20M was secured and the new ice rink is projected to be completed by February of 2021.

Briggs-Blake knows the lasting impact hockey can have on kids and does everything she can to provide access to the sport, including providing full sets of equipment for players and through a partnership with M-NCPPC offers incredibly low registration fees. If a family is unable to afford the fees the TRPHO comes through. A community hero, ally, friend, mentor, and mother, Briggs-Blake is an inspiration to the hockey community. She remains dedicated to the sport and has made it her mission to continue spreading her love for hockey and recruiting new players to the Tucker Road Duck.